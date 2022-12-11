SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the international airport at Mopa in Goa on Sunday during his visit to the coastal state, where he will also address the valedictory function of the World Ayurveda Congress, officials said.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda in North Goa's Dhargal, the National Institute of Unani medicine in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), and the National Institute of Homeopathy in Delhi's Narela are among the projects he would essentially launch, according to the sources.

The airport at Mopa in North Goa, being built for Rs 2,870 crore, will be the second facility in the state in addition to the existing airport at Dabolim.The officials said the airport would have the capacity to handle 44 lakh passengers per annum in the first phase, and it will go up to one crore passengers per annum after completing the entire project.

Before these events, Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur. The ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station.Modi laid the cornerstone for the renovation of the Nagpur and Ajni train stations during the occasion. Redevelopment of the stations will cost approximately Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore, respectively.

Earlier, he also inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai 'Samruddhi Expressway'. The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km.

The length of the total project, officially named as 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', will be 701 km. The project is a brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.

The prime minister took a ride in the metro rail between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations. Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibition on the project at the Zero Mile station. There are 36 stations under Phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, officials said.