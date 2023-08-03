Indian airports are taking steps to prevent congestion before festival rush, check changes before you travel

SUMMARY The festive season is almost here and the Ministry of Civil Aviation is taking various measures to alleviate airport congestion ahead of it. Here is a list of what all measures major airports in India are taking.

These steps include additional manpower deployment by CISF, reinforcement of Bureau of Immigration (BoI) staff, and the addition of security infrastructure such as X-ray machines and check-in counters. Moreover, social media platforms will be utilized to provide real-time updates to passengers for a seamless airport transit experience.

Delhi Airport - Two additional gates have been created at Terminal 3 (T3) for passenger entry. Additionally 12 new X-ray machines have been installed at T3 (Domestic) and 2 at T-3 International. Waiting Time Display screens have also been installed at entry gates and Security Naka to inform passengers of real-time waiting.

Delhi Airport - Twenty-eight new check-in counters have been added and provisions for more 14 counters have been made. Additionally self-baggage drop facility has come into operation.

Mumbai Airport - Two additional entry lanes were implemented on June 23, and 14 more entry lanes, along with 12 e-gates, will be added by October 2023. Further, 25 new Self Bag Drop (SBD) counters shall be added by Oct. 23 and 20 more SBDs shall be added by March 24.

Mumbai Airport: Additional 500 seats are to be added each at domestic and international bus and contact gates by Oct. 23. Further, 43 counters for Emigration Departure shall be added by Oct. 23 and 65 counters feasible for immigration arrival to be added by Oct. 23.

Bengaluru Airport - Clearance from BOI for modifications and an increase in the number of counters needed for emigration/immigration processors is awaited.

Hyderabad Airport - Twenty entry gate lanes are now available for passenger entry, with passenger service associates deployed to assist outside the entry gates. Currently there are 44 departure immigration counters and 18 arrival immigration counters.

Hyderabad Airport - Forty-eight self-service kiosks are available to reduce the load at check-in counters. 08 selfbaggage drop kiosks are also available. Additionally total 16 ATRS + 01 standalone screening machines available at PESC.

Kolkata Airport - Twenty check-in counters will be added by December 2023.

