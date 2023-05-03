English
Go First files for insolvency resolution: A look at Indian fliers that have gone bankrupt

Go First files for insolvency resolution: A look at Indian fliers that have gone bankrupt

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 6:38:25 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

GO First suspended all flights for three days from May 3 to May 5, prompting the aviation regulator DGCA to issue a show cause notice to the airline.

Wadia Group promoted airline Go First has filed for insolvency resolution before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Delhi, citing financial difficulties caused by the grounding of 50 percent of its fleet due to "faulty engines" from the United States-based company Pratt & Whitney.

The airline also suspended all flights for three days from May 3 to May 5, prompting the aviation regulator DGCA to issue a show cause notice. The DGCA has directed Go First to submit details of the steps taken to address the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the cancelled flights and a plan of action to resume operations as per the approved schedule from May 5, 2023, onwards. (Image: Shutterstock)

