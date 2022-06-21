

1 / 6 Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air's first Boeing 737 MAX plane arrived in New Delhi on June 21. The carrier would now secure the mandatory Air Operator Permit to commence operations. (Image: Akasa Air)



2 / 6 The airline received the ceremonial keys for the aircraft in Seattle, US, on June 15. This is the first delivery out of the 72 Boeing 737 Max planes that Akasa Air placed an order with Boeing last November. "Akasa Air today, welcomed the arrival of the first of its 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in the presence of its leadership team," the airline said in the statement. (Image: Akasa Air)



3 / 6 Akasa Air will operate India's greenest fleet with 72 Boeing 737MAX aircraft, to be delivered over five years. With a strong commitment to democratise the skies, the airlines' total order includes an initial delivery of 18 aircraft by March 2023, followed by delivery of the remaining 54 aircraft over the next four years. (Image: Akasa Air)



4 / 6 Commenting on the successful delivery, Vinay Dube - Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, "This is indeed a symbolic milestone in the journey of Akasa Air, bringing us one step closer to the process of obtaining our Air Operator’s Permit (AOP) and leading to our commercial launch. While we are extremely happy with this achievement, we want to keep ourselves focussed on the task of delivering on our vision to transform India’s air transportation ecosystem, support the nation’s economic growth engine and help fellow Indians chase their dreams”. (Image: Akasa Air)



5 / 6 The 737 MAX family delivers superior efficiency, flexibility and reliability while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions. Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 MAX will be one of the key factors in ensuring that Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its home market. (Image: Akasa Air)