Aviation industry in recovery: These airlines are on an expansion spree



1 / 7 French aerospace manufacturer Airbus received 408 orders at the Dubai Air Show 2021, while its American counterpart Boeing received 101 as on Wednesday. The deals are a massive boost to the aviation industry, which has suffered a devastating blow in the last 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We view orders for new aircraft as positive for the recovery of the commercial aerospace industry,” a research note by Morgan Stanley said. Here’s a look at the airlines that are looking to expand their fleet: (Image: Reuters)



2 / 7 Akasa Air: Top Indian investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft at the Dubai Air Show 2021. Akasha Air is building up its fleet to launch its service in India next year.



3 / 7 SpiceJet: SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh recently said the airline wants to expand its fleet of passenger jets and cargo haulers. The airline could add 30-40 passenger aircraft in the next two years over and above its existing order book of 155 Boeing 737 Max aircraft. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 7 Vistara: Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines Group’s joint venture Vistara plans to add 70 aircraft to its fleet by 2023. At present, Vistara has two A321 neos, 36 Airbus A320s, six Boeing B737-800NGs, and two B787-9 Dreamliners. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 7 United Airlines: Chicago-headquartered United Airlines placed the largest order for 270 single-aisle Boeing and Airbus planes in June this year. Of this, 200 new planes will be from Boeing, while Airbus will provide the remaining 70. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 7 Lufthansa: Frankfurt-based Lufthansa Group in May said it would buy five long-haul aircraft each from Airbus and Boeing to replace it older fleet of Airbus A340 planes.