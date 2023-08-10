CNBC TV18
Air India rebranding: Tata Group unveils new logo for the airline
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 10, 2023 8:04:15 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

The Tata group owned Air India on Thursday unveiled the airline’s new logo. The new logo signifies aspiration, possibilities and confidence.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6

The Tata group owned Air India on Thursday rebranded the airline’s logo and livery colour under its ongoing transformation process. The airline retraced its steps, beginning from the JRD Tata led enterprise before unveiling the new logo.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6

Air India retained the red and white, with a dash of purple and gold in the new logo. The new logo signifies aspiration, possibilities and confidence.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6

Speaking at the event, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said they have been at work during the last 15 months on rebranding journey. “This is a special moment for us. We are fully committed on this journey to make Air India a world class airline. New vision for Air India comes in the back drop of new resurgent India,” he said.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 6

Chandrasekaran added that in the last 12 months, Air India has put together a strong team and is focusing on upgrading all HR aspects in the airline. “Our fleet requires a little of work. While we have placed one of the largest aircraft orders, it will take time for new planes to arrive. In the meanwhile we have to refurbish and get our current fleet to acceptable levels,” he added.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 6

He also said that IT systems are being put in place and the airline will deploy the best of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The airline is aiming for best tech in 9-10 months.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 6

Lydian Nadhaswaram, accompanied by his sister Amirthavarshini, gave a mesmerising performance during the rebranding event of Air India. They presented a breathtaking rendition of the iconic song "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara." Lydian, hailing from Chennai, is the winner of US Network CBS's show "The World's Best".

