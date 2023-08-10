Air India rebranding: Tata Group unveils new logo for the airline

SUMMARY The Tata group owned Air India on Thursday unveiled the airline’s new logo. The new logo signifies aspiration, possibilities and confidence.

The Tata group owned Air India on Thursday rebranded the airline’s logo and livery colour under its ongoing transformation process. The airline retraced its steps, beginning from the JRD Tata led enterprise before unveiling the new logo.

Air India retained the red and white, with a dash of purple and gold in the new logo. The new logo signifies aspiration, possibilities and confidence.

Speaking at the event, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said they have been at work during the last 15 months on rebranding journey. “This is a special moment for us. We are fully committed on this journey to make Air India a world class airline. New vision for Air India comes in the back drop of new resurgent India,” he said.

Chandrasekaran added that in the last 12 months, Air India has put together a strong team and is focusing on upgrading all HR aspects in the airline. “Our fleet requires a little of work. While we have placed one of the largest aircraft orders, it will take time for new planes to arrive. In the meanwhile we have to refurbish and get our current fleet to acceptable levels,” he added.

He also said that IT systems are being put in place and the airline will deploy the best of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The airline is aiming for best tech in 9-10 months.

