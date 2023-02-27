Bajaj Auto, Yulu launch Miracle GR, DeX GR — made in India electric 2-wheelers

SUMMARY The Bajaj Auto-Yulu partnership is a first-of-its-kind global collaboration and aims to transform mobility through smart, shared, sustainable, and safe electric vehicles

India’s largest shared electric mobility player, Yulu in partnership with Bajaj Auto, launched two new electric 2-wheelers in India on Monday. The new generation vehicles, Miracle GR and DeX GR are developed on a purpose-built platform for electric 2-wheelers that is engineered for Indian consumers, climate and road conditions.

The Miracle GR and DeX GR, with their unique form-factor, ergonomic design and tech-powered utility are set to offer a superlative experience to customers. The company claims that these new electric vehicles offer a higher operational efficiency to improve Yulu’s overall financial metrics.

The Yulu-Bajaj partnership is a first-of-its-kind global collaboration and aims to transform mobility through smart, shared, sustainable, and safe electric vehicles. The partnership will create an all-new platform for sustainable last-mile mobility and deliveries.

“Together with Bajaj Auto, we are setting a new benchmark in urban mobility by ensuring affordable access to the best-in-class ride, while taking pioneering steps towards green commuting”, said Amit Gupta - Co-founder & CEO, of Yulu. “Our partnership with Bajaj Auto was born out of this common vision and this launch will further solidify our position as a market leader in the shared mobility space while reinforcing our commitment to sustainably solve the problems of traffic congestion and air pollution for the daily commute and last-mile deliveries,” Gupta said.

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Limited said, “These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their intelligence, strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us, but for the entire electric mobility category.”

Yulu’s 3rd generation vehicles, Miracle GR and DeX GR are Made in India with world-class quality and are being rolled out by Chetak Technology Lt, a 100% owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto.

The new e-bikes, according to the company, are fall-proof and will offer OTA support. The e-bikes are trackable and offer easy manoeuvrability for both personal and commercial usage. The company is targeting to put around 1 lakh electric two-wheelers by Oct 2023.

Both Miracle GR and DeX GR come with smart dockless EV technology. The Miracle GR offers a maximum speed of 25 km per hour, while DeX GR gets a goods carrier that can hold up to 15 kg. They also feature a head and tail light.

Having doubled its fleet in the last 3 months, Yulu is poised to put 100K vehicles on the road across major cities in India and is targeting more than 10x growth in revenues by the end of the year.