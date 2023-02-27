Bajaj Auto, Yulu launch Miracle GR, DeX GR — made in India electric 2-wheelers

SUMMARY
India’s largest shared electric mobility player, Yulu in partnership with Bajaj Auto, launched two new electric 2-wheelers in India on Monday. The new generation vehicles, Miracle GR and DeX GR are developed on a purpose-built platform for electric 2-wheelers that is engineered for Indian consumers, climate and road conditions.
The Miracle GR and DeX GR, with their unique form-factor, ergonomic design and tech-powered utility are set to offer a superlative experience to customers. The company claims that these new electric vehicles offer a higher operational efficiency to improve Yulu’s overall financial metrics.
The Yulu-Bajaj partnership is a first-of-its-kind global collaboration and aims to transform mobility through smart, shared, sustainable, and safe electric vehicles. The partnership will create an all-new platform for sustainable last-mile mobility and deliveries.
“Together with Bajaj Auto, we are setting a new benchmark in urban mobility by ensuring affordable access to the best-in-class ride, while taking pioneering steps towards green commuting”, said Amit Gupta - Co-founder & CEO, of Yulu. “Our partnership with Bajaj Auto was born out of this common vision and this launch will further solidify our position as a market leader in the shared mobility space while reinforcing our commitment to sustainably solve the problems of traffic congestion and air pollution for the daily commute and last-mile deliveries,” Gupta said.
S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Limited said, “These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their intelligence, strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us, but for the entire electric mobility category.”
Yulu’s 3rd generation vehicles, Miracle GR and DeX GR are Made in India with world-class quality and are being rolled out by Chetak Technology Lt, a 100% owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto.
The new e-bikes, according to the company, are fall-proof and will offer OTA support. The e-bikes are trackable and offer easy manoeuvrability for both personal and commercial usage. The company is targeting to put around 1 lakh electric two-wheelers by Oct 2023.
Both Miracle GR and DeX GR come with smart dockless EV technology. The Miracle GR offers a maximum speed of 25 km per hour, while DeX GR gets a goods carrier that can hold up to 15 kg. They also feature a head and tail light.
Having doubled its fleet in the last 3 months, Yulu is poised to put 100K vehicles on the road across major cities in India and is targeting more than 10x growth in revenues by the end of the year.