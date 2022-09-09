World EV Day: 5 affordable electric cars you can buy in India

SUMMARY September 9 is observed as World EV Day to spread more awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles (EV). EVs are quickly becoming popular even as a decade ago, nearly no major OEM produced EVs. While the EV market is still in its infancy in India, EV adoption has been steadily increasing with the adoption of subsidies, schemes and more.

However, the biggest hurdle to wider EV adoption has been the high cost of EVs. The biggest reason for the high price is the expensive battery and motor set-up found in EVs. However, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t any cheaper options. Here are the five most affordable EVs in India. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tata Tigor EV | With a price tag of Rs 12.49-13.64 lakh (ex-showroom) before using any subsidies or schemes, Tata Tigor EV is the cheapest EV to buy in India. While Tata Motors and other OEMs have planned cheaper launches in the coming years, the EV sedan is the cheapest EV right now. (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Nexon EV | Equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery that claims a max range of 312 km, the SUV EV costs Rs 14.79-17.40 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Tata Motors)

Tata Nexon EV Max | A souped-up version of the Tata Nexon EV, the Nexon EV Max comes with a bigger motor, battery, chassis and range. The 40.5 kWh battery pack means that the SUV has a range of 437 km at a price of Rs 17.74-19.24 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Tata Motors)

MG ZS EV | Morris Garages MG ZS EV is a mid-budget EV priced at Rs 22-25.88 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, the electric SUV comes with an ARAI-claimed range of 461 km. (Image: MG Motor)

Hyundai Kona | South Korean automotive giant Hyundai’s electric SUV comes in with a price tag of Rs 23.84-24.02 lakh (ex-showroom) and remains the company’s only electric offering even as the company is preparing for launching the much-awaited Hyundai Ioniq 5. (Image: Hyundai)