Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsauto News

Uber Files | Top 8 countries where ride-hailing firm is most popular — see where India ranks

View as Slide Show Image

Uber Files | Top 8 countries where ride-hailing firm is most popular — see where India ranks

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Uber Files | Top 8 countries where ride-hailing firm is most popular — see where India ranks

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists or the ICIJ on July 11, 2022 came out with Uber Files -- a leaked database of mobility as a service provider, in about 40 countries from 2013 to 2017. According to ICIJ's Uber Files, the company "broke laws, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and lobbied governments" as it grew from a startup to a global competitor between 2013 and 2017. With Uber's credibility now being questioned, here is a look at the eight countries where Uber is most popular-

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More