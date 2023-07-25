This auto stock may ride 20% more, says analyst after highest ever operating income in June quarter

SUMMARY TVS Motor Company shares traded more than two percent higher on July 25, a day after the two wheeler maker reported results for the June ended quarter. TVS Motor beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates with the company's profit after tax growing 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 468 crore. Its operating EBITDA margin was recorded at 10.6 percent.

Despite the earnings beat, brokerages have mixed opinions about the TVS Motor shares with their ratings ranging between sell and buy. Here’s a look at what analysts say:

Goldman Sachs: The April to June quarter was in-line, according to the brokerage and it expects a pickup in iQube and export run rates. The management has indicated that retails in export markets are growing sequentially.

Nomura: The brokerage says the company is ahead of industry growth, which is likely to continue while strong product performance across segments shall drive the stock.

CLSA: The analyst has given a sell rating to the two-wheeler maker’s stock as it says EBITDA was a miss largely led by an increase in staff and freight costs.

CITI: This brokerage, however, has a sell rating on the stock as it notes that the firm’s balance sheet could deteriorate and a higher EV proportion could impact profitability. It also said high investments in subsidiaries (including loss-making subsidiaries) resulted in increased debt levels and could impact earnings negatively. Meanwhile, the management is positive on recovery in EV sales and improvement is expected in EV profitability as volumes increase.

UBS: With a buy rating, the brokerage has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 1,570, an upside of 20 percent. It noted that the firm has delivered margin expansion despite the elevated cost. It expects exports to keep improving in FY24. It added that major investment has been done in the first quarter for the rest of the fiscal year. The management has guided for a strong comeback on EVs and recovery in exports while assuring that investments will remain below Rs 10 billion (1Q at Rs 6.2 billion), it said.

