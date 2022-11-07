TVS Motor’s posts highest ever revenue in Q2 on strong sales but EV ramp-up impact margin, say analysts

SUMMARY TVS Motor Company on Friday reported its financial results for the July to September quarter during which its profit and revenue rose to the highest ever in Q2 on the back of strong sales. However, except for revenue, the company missed CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on most fronts, including profit and margin. Analysts called the second quarter earnings ‘quality results’ but expressed concern over limited margin expansion due to electric vehicle (EV) disruption.

TVS Motor's net profit rose almost 47 percent annually to Rs 407.5 crore while the margin improved a marginal 20 basis points to 10.2 percent compared to 10 percent in the same quarter last year. The firm said it has posted the highest-ever revenue, EBITDA and profit in second quarter.

The company's overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 12 percent in the September quarter at 10.27 lakh units as compared with 9.17 lakh units in the second quarter of last year. "This was delivered despite challenges in international markets due to the economic slowdown and higher inflation in some of the key markets," the company said. Though the premium motorcycle sales improved over the first quarter, the full demand could not be met due to the continued limited availability of semiconductors during the second quarter, the company added.

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley, which has an 'equal-weight' call with a target price of Rs 1,106 on the auto stock, believes the result was in line with expectations but a stronger QoQ margin was expected. It also compared TVS’ and Hero MotoCorp’s 20 bps margin improvement to 100 bps of Bajaj Auto. TVS has strong earnings momentum but the brokerage has an EW stance because of EV disruption risks, it said.

Macquarie expects the two-wheeler maker to outperform and has raised its target on the stock to Rs 1,260 per share. Second quarter earnings beat is driven by better-than-expected blended realisation, it said. It added that ICE and EV new launches are driving growth and that margin upside and opportunity in export markets are driving the constructive outlook. The brokerage has also raised FY23 and FY24 EPS estimates to 5 percent and 7 percent.

UBS, meanwhile, has a 'buy' call with a target of Rs 1,355 per share as it remains the brokerage’s most preferred pick among 2-wheeler companies. It also pointed out that EV ramp-up is halting strong margin improvement. Meanwhile, it sees tailwinds from improving ICE mix (which is supporting margin), forex and commodity correction.

CLSA has a 'sell' call on TVS Motor due to expensive valuations with a target price of Rs 932. It believes the company sees a strong domestic market demand outlook but export demand is likely to remain subdued. Chip supply is likely to improve significantly from Q4FY23, it added, which should help ramp up production of Ronin and electric scooters.