TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 2023 special edition launched at Rs 1.30 lakh

SUMMARY Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Tuesday rolled out its 2023 Special Edition of its popular motorcycle 160 4V Apache RTR equipped with a host of features. The special edition motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and is available at its dealerships across the country.

1 / 6

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition will be sold in a Matte Black and Pearl White colour with dual tone seat, adjustable clutch and brake levers, and rear radial tyre among many others. (Image: TVS Motors)

2 / 6

The motorcycle is powered by a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine and mated to a five-speed gearbox. (Image: TVS Motors)

3 / 6

The special edition variant comprises a 'lightweight bullpup muffler' enhancing the RTR exhaust, increasing the power-to-weight ratio with a one-kilogram weight reduction. (Image: TVS Motors)

4 / 6

The motorcycle will come with 3 riding modes – urban, rain, and sport. The urban mode enables quick acceleration and deceleration with an ABS optimised to deliver a sharp response with a minimal pulsation feel. (Image: TVS Motors)

5 / 6

In the urban and rain mode, the maximum speed is 103 km/h, while in the sport mode, the top speed is 114 kn/h. (Image: TVS Motors)

6 / 6

It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a headlamp with Daytime Running Lamp (DRL) and Front Position Light (FPL), and red alloy wheels. (Image: TVS Motors)