Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin launched: Check out pictures and specifications



Triumph Motorcycles has launched the all-new Bonneville Speed Twin in India today. The 2021 model of the popular bike comes with key changes and updates.









On the engine front, the 1200cc engine has been tuned for better performance as well as emissions. It will deliver more power in the mid-range and as well as during peak power. In terms of emissions, the motorcycle is fully Euro 5 compliant.









The torque curve for the bike has also been improved with peak torque of 113 Nm arriving at a significantly lower engine RPM. New lightweight alternators and crankshafts have led to a 17 percent reduction in inertia and increase in responsiveness. The Speed Twin's RPM redline is a full 500 RPMs higher than the previous generation. High compression pistons, revised ports and a new cam profile are the final revisions for the motorcycles performance capability.









The bike will come equipped with LED rear lights and indicator lights, and will also come with DRL (Daytime Running Lights) where permissible.









The 2021 speed twin will come with three riding modes — Rain, Road and Sport. The modes will change the responsiveness and traction control and the press of the button even during the ride.






