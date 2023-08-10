Toyota unveils Ertiga-based ‘Rumion’ MPV in India – check features, powertrain, launch details

SUMMARY The Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. The Rumion also offers a factory-fitted CNG option that delivers 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode.

Toyota has introduced the Rumion, a new MPV based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, in the Indian market. The Rumion is the fourth badge-engineered model from Toyota, after the Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Hyryder. The prices and booking amount of the Rumion will be announced soon.

Toyota hopes to attract customers with its brand value and ownership experience. Atul Sood, vice president of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), said, “We are very confident of our MPV legacy. It is what we’ve got our success by, whether it’s for the Crysta or the Hycross or even the Vellfire. At the end of the day, it’s the mobility which the customer is buying, it’s the experience which the customer is buying.” (Image: Twitter)

Design: The Rumion looks very similar to the Ertiga, except for some minor cosmetic changes. It gets a new front bumper, a larger grille inspired by the Innova Crysta, and new dual-tone alloy wheels. The interior is also largely unchanged, with a black dashboard, wood-like inserts and beige upholstery.

Features: The Rumion comes with the same equipment list and 7-seat configuration as the Ertiga.

It has features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry and start, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and a camera.

Powertrain: The Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Rumion also offers a factory-fitted CNG option that delivers 88hp and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. The fuel efficiency of the Rumion petrol is claimed to be 20.51kpl, while the Rumion CNG returns 26.11km/kg.

Rivals: The Rumion will compete with other MPVs in the segment, such as the Mahindra Marazzo, Renault Triber and Kia Carnival. However, its main rival will be the Ertiga itself, which enjoys a strong brand loyalty and customer base in the entry-level MPV segment.

Deliveries to be prioritised: Toyota plans to avoid long waiting periods for the Rumion by adopting a ‘first in, first out’ strategy of deliveries, where bookings will be prioritised according to the sequence of orders.