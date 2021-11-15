Top 10 best-selling cars: Maruti Alto tops, Tata Punch makes grand entry in Oct



1 / 10 10. Tata's newly launched micro-SUV Punch sold 8453 units in October despite it being launched only in the latter half of the month. (Image: Tata Motors website)



2 / 10 9. With 9180 units sold in October, Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback Swift was the 9th best-selling car last month.



3 / 10 8. Tata Nexon was the 8th best-selling car last month with 10,096 units of the vehicle sold. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 7. Seventh on the list of best-selling cars in October is Maruti Suzuki Eeco. It is the only van on the list, with a sale of 10,320 units. (Image: MSI website)



5 / 10 6. Kia sold 10,488 units of its SUV Seltos, making it the sixth best-selling car in Oct.



6 / 10 5. Hyundai Venue made it to fifth position on the list after recording a sale of 10,554 units last month.



7 / 10 4. Maruti Suzuki WagonR emerged fourth on the list with 12,335 units sold in October.(Image: Maruti Suzuki)



8 / 10 3. Maruti's MUV Ertiga has emerged as the third best-selling car in the Indian market in Oct by selling 12,923 units. (Image: MSI website)



9 / 10 2. Maruti Nexa Baleno sold 15,573 units last month, making it to the second spot in the list. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)