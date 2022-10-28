In Pics | The BMW X6 '50 Jahre M Edition' design and specs

SUMMARY In honour of the iconic BMW M GmbH's 50th anniversary, BMW India on Friday unveiled the exclusive "50 Jahre M Edition" of the BMW X6 in India at a cost of Rs 1.11 crore. The BMW X6's uniqueness stems from its contemporary expressive design, which unites elegant and athletic coupe lines with the dynamism of a BMW X vehicle. The X6 delivers a singular blend of luxury, sports dynamics, and powerful style producing an exhilaratingly unusual driving experience. The Jahre M Edition will be shipped into the country entirely assembled. The sports activity coupe may only be reserved online and is solely offered in a limited quantity.

A three-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology propels the BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition. It has a maximum output of 450Nm of peak torque and 340 hp. An 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox is connected to the engine. The automobile can reach a peak speed of 250 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds. (Image: BMW Twitter)

You may enjoy features like automatic start-stop, brake energy regeneration, electronic power steering, 50:50 weight distribution, and driving experience control systems with the BMW efficient dynamics. Four alternative driving modes are available to the driver: ECO Pro, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. (Image: BMW Twitter)

The car comes with a much bigger high gloss black BMW kidney grille with a M emblem above it. There are 20-inch 740 M alloy wheels and red high gloss M sport brake callipers. The car sports an L-shaped LED rear light design, a panoramic sunroof, and a BMW laserlight. Additionally, it has adaptive M suspension, M aerodynamics package, M sport brakes, and M performance exhaust system. Black Sapphire Metallic and M Carbon Black Metallic are the two exterior colours that are available for the car. (Image: BMW Twitter)

Four-zone air conditioning, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, a comfort access system, and sport seats are all standard features within the interior. Wireless charging is also provided as default, as well as cup holders that can be heated or cooled. (Image: BMW Twitter)

The car sports a M leather steering wheel and BMW live cockpit professional, which has a 12.3-inch central information display with touch capabilities and an iDrive controller. Drivers may carry out a number of tasks using hand gestures using the standard BMW gesture control. The BMW display key is available as an option. (Image: BMW Twitter)

The 50 Jahre M Edition of the BMW X6 comes equipped with six airbags, attention assistance, dynamic stability control, including dynamic traction control, cornering brake control, an electric parking brake with auto hold, hill descent control, side impact protection, an electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, Isofix child seat mounting, and an integrated emergency spare wheel. (Image: BMW Twitter)