1 / 5 Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV MAX on May 11 as a high-range variant of its best-selling electric SUV the Nexon EV. The range of the Nexon EV Max is 437 km per charge (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. Read on to find out the price and all other features of the latest SUV from Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, which is the specialized EV division of Tata Motors. (Image: Tata Motors)



2 / 5 The Nexon EV MAX is powered by Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It will come in three colours – Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour will be offered as a standard. (Image: Tata Motors)



3 / 5 The SUV is equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery that offers 33 percent higher battery capacity, delivering an anxiety-free ARAI certified range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. The Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 seconds. (Image: Tata Motors)



4 / 5 The Nexon EV MAX incorporates safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost and Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all 4-Disc brakes. The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV Max is eight years or 1,60,000 km. (Image: Tata Motors)