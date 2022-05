1 / 7 Tata Motors reported a 74 percent jump in auto sale in April 2022 compared to the corresponding period last year. However, other automobile manufacturers witnessed a decline in sales, according to numbers shared in May. Here's a look at the April 2022 auto sector report card. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 7 Bajaj Auto reported total sales of 3.10 lakh units in April vs CNBC-TV18 poll of 3.47 lakh units. Two-wheeler sales were down 19 percent at 2.81 lakh units vs 3.48 lakh units year-on-year. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



3 / 7 Ashok Leyland reported slightly higher sales for the month of April than estimated. Total sales were at 11,847 units vs CNBC-TV18 poll of 11,500 units. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



4 / 7 Maruti Suzuki reported total sales at 1.50 lakh units in April vs 1.59 lakh units YoY. Its domestic sales slipped 7 percent to 1,32,248 units as against 1,42,454 units in April 2021. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



5 / 7 Tata Motors' total sales was up 74 percent in April at 72,468 units vs 41,729 units YoY. The company's domestic sales increased by 81 percent to 71,467 units from 39,401 units in April 2021. (Image: CNBC-TV18)



6 / 7 Mahindra and Mahindra's (M&M's) total tractor sales was at 40,939 units in April vs CNBC-TV18's poll of 31,600 units. Total tractor sales were up 49 percent YoY. Total auto sales were up 25 percent at 45,640 units YoY. (Image: CNBC-TV18)