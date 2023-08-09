Tata Motors to electrify India with four new SUVs by early 2024, says N Chandrasekaran

SUMMARY Tata Motors' first of the new EVs will be the Nexon EV facelift, which is expected to hit the showrooms by September this year. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric car in India, with over 5,000 units sold since its launch in January 2020.

Tata Motors, India's leading carmaker, has announced its plans to launch four new electric SUVs in the domestic market by early 2024. The company's chairman, N Chandrasekaran, revealed this at the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. (File photo)

He said that the company will launch the electric versions of Nexon, Harrier, Punch and Curve by the end of FY24. He also said that Tata Motors' subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will take orders for all-electric Range Rover and Range Rover Sports later this year. (AP Photo)

Tata Motors' first of the new EVs will be the Nexon EV facelift, which is expected to hit the showrooms by September this year. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric car in India, with over 5,000 units sold since its launch in January 2020. The facelifted version will likely feature cosmetic and technical upgrades to enhance its appeal.

The next EV launch from Tata Motors will be the Harrier EV, which will be based on the popular mid-size SUV that competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Harrier EV will share its platform and battery technology with the Land Rover Defender PHEV, which is expected to arrive in India soon. (Image: ev.tatamotors.com)

The third EV launch from Tata Motors will be the Punch EV, which will be the electric version of the recently unveiled micro-SUV that will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. The Punch EV will be built on the ALFA-ARC platform, which is designed to accommodate various powertrain options. (Representative image)

The fourth and final EV launch from Tata Motors will be the Curvv EV, which will be a new sub-compact SUV that will debut around the first quarter of 2024. The Curvv EV will be a futuristic and stylish vehicle that will target young and urban customers. (Image: ev.tatamotors.com)

Chandrasekaran said that the company is focused on electric vehicles and green mobility. He said that the company expects to have 50 percent of its vehicles as electric or green by 2030, while JLR has a target of 65 percent. He also said that the company is working on hydrogen technology for commercial vehicles, especially heavy trucks. (File photo)

