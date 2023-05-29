Tata Altroz iCNG review: The pros and cons of going CNG

SUMMARY The Altroz iCNG is the first CNG car in India to feature a twin CNG cylinder setup that is placed below the luggage carpet, leaving 210 liters of usable boot space.

If you are looking for a CNG car that does not compromise on performance, features, safety, or boot space, you might want to check out the Tata Altroz iCNG. This is the latest offering from Tata Motors in the premium hatchback segment, and it comes with some impressive advantages over its rivals. Here are some pros and cons of the Altroz iCNG that you should know before buying one.

PROS: The Altroz iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine that delivers 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode and 88 PS and 115 Nm in petrol mode. The engine is well-calibrated and offers smooth and comfortable driveability in both modes.

The Altroz iCNG is the first CNG car in India to feature a twin CNG cylinder setup that is placed below the luggage carpet, leaving 210 litres of usable boot space. This means you don’t have to sacrifice luggage capacity for fuel economy.

The Altroz iCNG boasts of a mature and stable on-road behaviour, even at highway speeds despite the added weight of the CNG tanks. The suspension is tuned to handle different terrains with ease, and the steering is light and responsive.

The Altroz iCNG is available in the top XZ+ variant, unlike other CNG models usually offered in lower trims. This means you get to enjoy all the premium features the Altroz offers, such as a voice-assisted sunroof, wireless charger, auto headlamps and wipers, air purifier, ambient lighting, and Harman 8-speaker ICE.

The Altroz iCNG is one of the safest cars in its segment, with a 5-star NCAP rating. It also comes with advanced safety features such as a micro switch, thermal incident protection, and leak detection for the CNG system. (Image: Globalncap.org)

CONS: The Altroz iCNG suffers from reduced power output in CNG mode, especially at higher speeds and revs. The top-end performance is not as good as the petrol-only variant, and overtaking may require some planning.

The availability of CNG pumps is still limited in many parts of India, and even in metro cities, there can be long queues for refilling. This can be inconvenient and time-consuming for frequent travellers.

The maintenance costs and upkeep of the Altroz iCNG are higher than the regular petrol variant. The CNG system requires periodic servicing and inspection, and the engine oil and filter need to be changed more frequently.

The Altroz iCNG does not offer an automatic transmission option with the CNG kit. This can be a deal-breaker for some customers who prefer the convenience of an automatic gearbox in city traffic.

The focus on CNG driveability means that the fuel efficiency numbers of the Altroz iCNG are not as high as some of its competitors. The claimed mileage of the Altroz iCNG is 25.11 km/kg in CNG mode and 19.05 kmpl in petrol mode, which are lower than some other CNG cars in the market.

In comparison, its direct rivals – Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG – make a similar 77hp but make only 98.5Nm of torque in their CNG modes. Furthermore, unlike its rivals, the Altroz can start directly in CNG mode.

Verdict: The Tata Altroz iCNG is a commendable attempt by Tata Motors to offer a CNG car that does not compromise on performance, features, safety, or boot space. It is a good option for customers who want a premium hatchback with low running costs and lower CO2 emissions.

However, it also has some drawbacks such as reduced power output, higher maintenance costs, limited availability of CNG pumps, and lack of automatic transmission. Therefore, it may not suit everyone’s needs and preferences. If you are interested in buying one, you should weigh the pros and cons carefully before making a decision.