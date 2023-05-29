Tata Altroz iCNG review: The pros and cons of going CNG

SUMMARY The Altroz iCNG is the first CNG car in India to feature a twin CNG cylinder setup that is placed below the luggage carpet, leaving 210 liters of usable boot space.

If you are looking for a CNG car that does not compromise on performance, features, safety, or boot space, you might want to check out the Tata Altroz iCNG. This is the latest offering from Tata Motors in the premium hatchback segment, and it comes with some impressive advantages over its rivals. Here are some pros and cons of the Altroz iCNG that you should know before buying one.

PROS: The Altroz iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine that delivers 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode and 88 PS and 115 Nm in petrol mode. The engine is well-calibrated and offers smooth and comfortable driveability in both modes.