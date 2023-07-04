Suzuki celebrates 25 years of Hayabusa with special edition superbike

SUMMARY The Hayabusa, which means "peregrine falcon" in Japanese, is one of the most legendary machines in the history of motorcycles, known for its speed, power and aerodynamics.

1 / 14

Suzuki has unveiled a special edition of its iconic Hayabusa superbike to commemorate its 25th anniversary. The Hayabusa, which means "peregrine falcon" in Japanese, is one of the most legendary machines in the history of motorcycles, known for its speed, power and aerodynamics.

2 / 14

The Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition features a striking Orange and Black paint scheme with gold accents, inspired by the original colour of the first-generation model.

3 / 14

The bike also gets a 3D Suzuki logo on the tank, a single-seat cowl and the 'Kanji' emblem on the exhausts, which signifies the name of the bike in Japanese.

4 / 14

The mechanicals remain unchanged, with the same 1,340cc, four-cylinder engine that delivers 190hp and 150Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

5 / 14

The bike also comes with a host of electronic aids such as riding modes, power modes, traction control and cruise control, which are part of the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S).

6 / 14

The special edition Hayabusa will be available in select markets from July onwards. Suzuki has not revealed the price or the production numbers of this limited edition model, but it is expected to be higher than the regular Hayabusa, which retails at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India.

7 / 14

The Hayabusa competes with other hyperbikes such as the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R and the BMW S1000RR. Here’s how Suzuki Hayabusa became the ultimate speed machine:

8 / 14

The first generation of the Hayabusa was introduced at Intermot, held in Germany in 1998, as the "Hayabusa (GSX1300R)" and sales started in Europe and North America in 1999.

9 / 14

The product concept was “Ultimate Sport”, and its high power and handling performance, coupled with its unique and aerodynamic styling, created a sensation and it became a flagship motorcycle representing Suzuki. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 14

The second generation, with increased displacement from 1,299cm3 to 1,340cm3, was released in 2007. It inherited the outstanding and powerful performance of the first generation, with a newly adopted feature, the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), which allowed adjusting of the output characteristics by riders’ choice. (Image: Shutterstock)

11 / 14

Sales also expanded worldwide, launching Japanese domestic specs for the first time in 2014 and starting production and sales in India in 2016. (Image: Shutterstock)

12 / 14

In 2021, the third generation Hayabusa was introduced, with a fully improved engine and chassis, and various electronic controls. The engine and chassis parts have been fully reassessed, along with adopting the electronic control system "S.I.R.S", making this model powerful yet controllable, and embodying the styling design concept, “The Refined Beast”. (Image: Shutterstock)

13 / 14

Currently, the Hayabusa is sold in 48 countries worldwide, including the United States, Europe, India, and Latin America, with cumulative series production of over 2,00,000 units. (Image: Shutterstock)

14 / 14

“The Hayabusa series has been a flagship model representing Suzuki, and has fans all over the world... I have personally test ridden the prototype of the current third generation model, and I am proud to say that we, the Suzuki team, can present to you the best model to date. The Hayabusa will never stop its evolution,” said Suzuki Motor Corp’s president Toshihiro Suzuki. (Image: Reuters)