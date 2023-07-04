CNBC TV18
Suzuki celebrates 25 years of Hayabusa with special edition superbike

By Vivek Dubey  Jul 4, 2023 3:28:53 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Hayabusa, which means "peregrine falcon" in Japanese, is one of the most legendary machines in the history of motorcycles, known for its speed, power and aerodynamics.

Suzuki has unveiled a special edition of its iconic Hayabusa superbike to commemorate its 25th anniversary. The Hayabusa, which means "peregrine falcon" in Japanese, is one of the most legendary machines in the history of motorcycles, known for its speed, power and aerodynamics.

The Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition features a striking Orange and Black paint scheme with gold accents, inspired by the original colour of the first-generation model.

