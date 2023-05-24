Simple Energy unveils ‘Simple One’ e-scooter with 212km IDC range, Rs 1.45 lakh price

SUMMARY The One faces stiff competition from rivals such as the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube S, Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1 Pro, which offer similar or better features and performance at lower or comparable prices.

Simple Energy is a Bengaluru-based startup that has launched the production-spec version of its One electric scooter with prices ranging from Rs 1.45 lakh-Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The One has a 5kWh lithium-ion battery that is split into two packs, one fixed and one removable. It claims to offer a range of 212km on a single charge (with 6 percent SOC left).

The battery powers a permanent magnet motor that delivers 8.5kW of peak power (4.5kW continuous) and 72Nm of torque. The One can accelerate from 0 to 40kph in 2.77s and reach a top speed of 105kph (claimed numbers). (Image: Twitter.com/SimpleEnergyEV)

The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 5 hr 54 min using the portable and home chargers. With a fast charger, the scooter can be charged at the rate of 1.5km/min up to 80 percent. The fast-charging network is still being set up and will be operational from August of this year.

The One weighs 134kg, making it the heaviest mainstream e-scooter on sale in India. It is also 20kg heavier than the pre-production e-scooter that was tested last year.

The One has a seat height of 796mm, which is 21mm higher than the earlier version. It also has a wheelbase of 1,335mm, which is 40mm longer than that of an Ather 450X.

The One has a tubular steel chassis, suspended by a telescopic fork/mono-shock setup and runs on 12-inch wheels at both ends shod with 90-section rubber. Braking duties are handled by a 200mm disc at the front and a 190mm unit at the rear.

The One has a 7-inch TFT dash that can be paired to your phone via Bluetooth and you can control your navigation as well as music on it as well. The software can be updated via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The One has four riding modes – Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic. Eco mode offers the maximum range, while Sonic mode offers the best performance.

The One gets all-LED lighting and a boot light. Boot capacity at 30 litres, while not segment-leading, is on the larger end of the spectrum.

The One can be had in four single-tone colours – black, red, blue and white – as well as two dual-tone colours, white and black, with red alloy wheels and highlights. The dual-tone colours also cost Rs 5,000 more than the single-tone paint options, at Rs 1.50 lakh.

The One faces stiff competition from rivals such as the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube S, Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1 Pro, which offer similar or better features and performance at lower or comparable prices.

Deliveries of the One will begin on June 6, in Bengaluru, with other cities to follow soon. The company claims it targets setting up ‘140 to 150’ showrooms in India over the next 8 to 10 months. (Image: Twitter.com/SimpleEnergyEV)