Simple Energy unveils ‘Simple One’ e-scooter with 212km IDC range, Rs 1.45 lakh price

SUMMARY The One faces stiff competition from rivals such as the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube S, Bajaj Chetak and Vida V1 Pro, which offer similar or better features and performance at lower or comparable prices.

Simple Energy is a Bengaluru-based startup that has launched the production-spec version of its One electric scooter with prices ranging from Rs 1.45 lakh-Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The One has a 5kWh lithium-ion battery that is split into two packs, one fixed and one removable. It claims to offer a range of 212km on a single charge (with 6 percent SOC left).