Rolls-Royce unveils world's most expensive electric car — Everything you need to know

SUMMARY Rolls-Royce, the world's most exclusive automotive manufacturer, has unveiled its first electric vehicle – the Spectre. This two-door electric coupe is the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe and the first step towards the automaker's aim of turning it into an all-electric brand by 2030. Let's take this car for a spin!

1 / 6

The Spectre features a very classic Rolls-Royce design, with a long bonnet, sleek profile, and a fastback tail. However, it is larger than a full-size SUV, and rides on the largest aero-optimised 23-inch wheels ever installed on a two-door Rolls Royce coupe. (Image: rolls-roycemotorcars)

2 / 6

This electric car from Rolls-Royce will be powered by a V12 engine and will have the biggest grille ever seen on a Rolls-Royce vehicle. The Spectre is larger than the four-door Mercedes EQS, measuring 5.45 metres in length and more than 2 metres in width. (Image: rolls-roycemotorcars)

3 / 6

The tapered design of the car is motivated by the size of a yacht, according to the company, with the greater inspiration coming from current yacht concepts. This is the first super luxury car in the automotive sector. (Image: rolls-roycemotorcars)

4 / 6

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is now in the last stages of testing, hence final production estimates have not yet been finalised. The company is doing 25 lakh km road trials of this car. (Image: rolls-roycemotorcars)

5 / 6

The company claims that this car can travel 520 kilometres on a single charge. The electric powertrain generates 585hp and 900Nm of torque, transferring power to all four wheels and accelerating the Spectre from 0 to 100kph in an impressive 4.5 seconds. (Image: rolls-roycemotorcars)

6 / 6

Rolls-Royce, however, has begun accepting bookings for the Spectre internationally, with deliveries slated to begin immediately following the launch. According to the firm, they have received multiple orders in advance. (Image: rolls-roycemotorcars)