Rimac Nevera hints at new 0-400-0 record; All about records shattering electric hypercar

SUMMARY The Rimac Nevera has claimed the title of the 'World's fastest production EV' after reaching a top speed of 412 km/h. The Nevera is claimed to offer a range of 547 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar is one of the fastest production electric cars in the world, breaking multiple speed records ever since its launch.

Now, if founder Mate Rimac's recent hints are anything to go by, the hypercar could be on its way to beating another record.

Mate Rimac took to Facebook to share a video of the Nevera's high-speed run on the Autobahn. One of the comments he received on his personal page as a reply to that post was: "Need a 0-400-0km/h Mate Rimac you should be able to beat the 2017 time! I think the Rimac Nevera would surprise everyone!” Mate Rimac replied to this comment stating, "Watch out next week", which indicates that an announcement on the same could be coming soon.

The "2017 time" refers to the record set by the Koenigsegg Agera RS in November 2017. The hypercar from the Swedish brand went from 0 to 400 km/h and back to 0 in 33.29 seconds. It is also the world's fastest production car and reached 447.18 km/h back in 2017.

In addition to becoming the fastest EV production car, the Nevera also holds the title of being the fastest accelerating car over a quarter mile, which was completed in 8.582 seconds. The electric hypercar is capable of accelerating from 0 - 100 km/h in just 1.95 sec.

Even if the Rimac Nevera will snatch the title from Koenigsegg, the latter is working on a new record-shattering car. The Jesko Absolut has already been described as the fastest car the brand will ever make.

The Jesko Absoult will have even bigger carbon ceramic brakes than its Croatian EV rival, at 410-mm front and 395-mm rear discs vs 390-mm discs at both axles. In addition, the Koenigsegg will be much lighter since it'll tip the scales at 1,390 kilograms (3,064 pounds) whereas the Rimac weighs 2,300 kg (5,070 lbs).

The electric hypercar is powered by four electric motors, which produce a combined total of 1,914 BHP. While the Nevera has clocked 412 km/h, the cars delivered to customers come with an electronically-limited top speed of 352 km/h.

The Rimac Nevera comes with seven driving modes - Sport, Drift, Comfort, Range, Track and two individual modes. It also comes with an AI driving coach and a host of connected technologies.

Rimac has announced that only 150 units of the Nevera will be produced. Each of these electric hypercars will come with a price tag starting at 2 million euros and will be manufactured in Zagreb, Croatia.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ reached 490.84 km/h in 2019, but the run was recorded only one way and hence wasn't officially considered.

Similarly, in 2020, the 508.73 km/h run of the SSC Tuatara was also not considered as it wasn't homologated for road use.