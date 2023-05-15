English
Rimac Nevera hints at new 0-400-0 record; All about records shattering electric hypercar

Rimac Nevera hints at new 0-400-0 record; All about records shattering electric hypercar

Rimac Nevera hints at new 0-400-0 record; All about records shattering electric hypercar
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 6:42:00 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

The Rimac Nevera has claimed the title of the 'World's fastest production EV' after reaching a top speed of 412 km/h. The Nevera is claimed to offer a range of 547 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar is one of the fastest production electric cars in the world, breaking multiple speed records ever since its launch.

X