The Renault Rafale is a new coupe-style SUV that made its world premiere at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2023. It is inspired by the world of aviation and borrows its name from a 1930s racing airplane.

The Rafale is Renault’s flagship model and the first production vehicle to fully embody its new design language, overseen by former Peugeot design boss Gilles Vidal. It features arrow-shaped LED DRLs, a sleek nose, a distinctive grille, and toned-up fenders.

The Rafale has a sloping roofline that gives it a sporty and elegant look. The rear glass is inclined at 17 degrees, which improves aerodynamics and eliminates the need for rear wipers. The SUV also has Y-shaped LED taillights, an integrated spoiler, and a roof spoiler.

The Rafale measures 4.71 m (185.4 inches) long, 1.86 m (73.2 inches) wide, and 1.61 m (63.4 inches) tall with a wheelbase of 2.74 m (107.9 inches). It is based on the same CMF-CD platform as the Austral and Espace but has unique body panels.

The Rafale offers a range of colour options, including the new White Pearl and Alpine Blue shades, along with the classic Flame Red, Diamond Black, and gloss Ceramic Grey. It rides on stylish 20-inch alloy wheels that add to its presence.

The Rafale’s interior is spacious and luxurious, with a dashboard and OpenR digital cockpit that is carried over from the Austral and Espace. It features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen for the infotainment, and an optional 9.3-inch head-up display.

The Rafale also has sport seats that are upholstered in Alcantara with tri-colour stitching and feature illuminated Alpine emblems on the seatbacks. Renault has used dyed cork and slate for the dashboard inserts and clever ambient lighting that can adapt to the time of day.

A very cool feature of the Rafale is the Solarbay panoramic glass roof that can switch from fully opaque to transparent according to passenger preferences. Renault claims that despite the curved roofline, there is ample headroom and knee room for rear passengers.

The Rafale has a large boot capacity of 647 litres (22.8 cubic feet), which is comparable to that of the five-seater version of the Espace. It also has plenty of storage spaces and cubby holes throughout the cabin.

The Rafale is equipped with a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which expands its Level 2 autonomy across various types of roads. It also has adaptive headlights, four-wheel steering, and an active suspension system for enhanced safety and comfort.

The Rafale is a hybrid-only affair, but as a proper flagship, it gets the automaker’s most efficient and powerful E-Tech powertrains. At launch, it will be offered a hybrid system that combines a 1.2-litre petrol engine with two electric motors for a total output of 197bhp.

The hybrid version of the Rafale can drive on electric power alone for short distances, such as around town. Renault says that it expects 80% of urban driving to be completed without the petrol engine firing up. This should result in low running costs; the Rafale hybrid officially returns 60.1mpg and emits 105g/km of CO2.

The hybrid version will be joined later in 2024 by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, with a bigger battery and an additional electric motor to drive the rear wheels (making it a four-wheel drive). This version produces a combined 296bhp, and while Renault has yet to confirm the size of the battery, we’d expect an electric-only range of at least 35 miles.

The Rafale is expected to go on sale in the global markets in spring 2024. The pricing and availability details will be disclosed at the time of its launch, but in Europe, the car is expected to carry a price tag of around €55,000 (around Rs 49.3 lakh).

The Rafale is a bold and ambitious move by Renault to enter the premium SUV segment and compete with rivals such as the Citroën C5 X, Cupra Formentor, and Peugeot 408. It showcases the brand’s new vision and innovation, as well as its heritage and passion for aviation.