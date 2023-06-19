SUMMARY The Renault Rafale is a new coupe-style SUV that made its world premiere at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2023. It is inspired by the world of aviation and borrows its name from a 1930s racing airplane.

The Renault Rafale is a new coupe-style SUV that made its world premiere at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2023. It is inspired by the world of aviation and borrows its name from a 1930s racing airplane.

The Rafale is Renault’s flagship model and the first production vehicle to fully embody its new design language, overseen by former Peugeot design boss Gilles Vidal. It features arrow-shaped LED DRLs, a sleek nose, a distinctive grille, and toned-up fenders.