CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsauto NewsRenault unveils new SUV 'Rafale'; check aviation inspired cockpit

Renault unveils new SUV 'Rafale'; check aviation-inspired cockpit

Renault unveils new SUV 'Rafale'; check aviation-inspired cockpit
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Jun 19, 2023 5:28:04 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Renault Rafale is a new coupe-style SUV that made its world premiere at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2023. It is inspired by the world of aviation and borrows its name from a 1930s racing airplane.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 15
Show More
Show More

The Renault Rafale is a new coupe-style SUV that made its world premiere at the Paris Air Show on June 19, 2023. It is inspired by the world of aviation and borrows its name from a 1930s racing airplane.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 15
Show More
Show More

The Rafale is Renault’s flagship model and the first production vehicle to fully embody its new design language, overseen by former Peugeot design boss Gilles Vidal. It features arrow-shaped LED DRLs, a sleek nose, a distinctive grille, and toned-up fenders.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 15
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X