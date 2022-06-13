Power-packed electric cars to watch out for in the second half of 2022



1 / 7 Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyundai has confirmed that it is bringing the Hyundai Ioniq 5, based on the same E-GMP platform as Kia EV6, to India later this year. The hatchback will be assembled in India. The Ioniq 5 is likely to sport two battery options -- 58 kWh and 77.8 kWh. On full charge, the car is claimed to deliver a maximum range of 507 km. As it will be assembled in India, the car could be priced as low as around Rs 45 lakh. (Image: Hyundai)



2 / 7 Volvo XC40 Recharge | Based on the Volvo XC40 SUV, the XC40 Recharge electric car was supposed to be launched last year but is now scheduled for July 2022. The XC40 Recharge will have a dual motor setup, powered by a 78 kWh battery pack. The two motors combined churn out 408 hp of maximum power and 600 Nm of peak torque. The car can pick up a top speed of 180 km/h. It can travel up to 418 km on a single charge. The car will be priced at Rs 75 lakh onwards. (Image: Volvo)



3 / 7 Mercedes-Benz EQS | The Mercedes-Benz EQS is likely to be launched at the end of the year. It is expected to come in two trims – EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC, Moneycontrol reported. For the EQS 450+, there will be a single RWD motor that gives 328 hp of power and 568 Nm of torque. The 580 4MATIC will have two electric motors with a combined churn out 516 hp maximum power and 855 Nm of peak torque. The EQS will be locally assembled at Mercedes’ Chakan facility. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)



4 / 7 Tata Altroz EV | After the Nexon EV Max, Tata is likely to launch the Altroz EV, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Altroz EV is expected to come with the same powertrain as that in the standard range Nexon EV. However, the Nexon EV’s 30.2 kWh battery pack that gives power to a single 129 hp electric motor could be revised in the Altroz EV. The good news is that the car is likely to be priced around Rs 10-11 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)



5 / 7 Tata Tiago EV | Tata has not yet confirmed the launch date of Tata Tiago EV although it was showcased at 2018 Auto Expo. The car is likely to be powered by the same motor as the Tigor EV with a 26 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor with 74 hp of maximum power and 170 Nm of torque. The Tiago EV is expected to be priced at around Rs 8-10 lakh. (Image for representational purpose: Shutterstock)



6 / 7 Mahindra eKUV100 | The Mahindra eKUV100 was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. After its launch, the eKUV100 is likely to become the most affordable electric car in India, priced below Rs 10 lakh. (Image for representational purpose: Mahindra)