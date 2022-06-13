Power-packed electric cars to watch out for in the second half of 2022

The rise in popularity and sales of electric vehicles in India has prompted manufacturers to line up a number of car launches in the second half of the year. In the first half of 2022, Tata’s introduced the new long-range Nexon EV Max, while German luxury carmaker BMW drove in the i4 electric sedan at an introductory price of Rs 69.90 lakh. South Korean carmaker Kia launched its Kia EV6 on June 2 at Rs 59.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has already sold its inaugural tranche of 100 units. Here’s a look at the other electric car set to be launched in the second half of this year-