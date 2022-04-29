Photos of Tata Motors' new electric car Avinya that promises 500 km per charge

[caption id="attachment_13327102" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Tata Motors' EV subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility debuted with the global unveiling of the AVINYA Concept car. The pure electric vehicle is based on its GEN 3 architecture and would provide a premium yet simple and calming customer experience. With this, TPEM is all set to unleash a new breed of EVs that will redefine the automobile space. This path breaking EV will be introduced to the market by 2025. (Image: Tata Motors)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13327092" align="alignnone" width="1280"] The Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture offers a flexible design while boasting of next generation connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced performance and efficiency. (Image: Tata Motors)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13327142" align="alignnone" width="1280"] This architecture is built with the use of next-gen materials, efficient electronic componentry and proprietary energy management strategies and algorithms for efficiency management. (Image: Tata Motors)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13327152" align="alignnone" width="1280"] The battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kms range in under 30 minutes. (Image: Tata Motors)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13327162" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Use of light-weight materials, and optimized structure for an EV only powertrain with enabled appropriate stiffness, helps minimize the overall mass, leading to good weight management. The overall philosophy for enhanced range would be ‘Minimize- Maximize – Optimize’. (Image: Tata Motors)[/caption]