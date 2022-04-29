Photos of Tata Motors' new electric car Avinya that promises 500 km per charge



1 / 5 Tata Motors' EV subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility debuted with the global unveiling of the AVINYA Concept car. The pure electric vehicle is based on its GEN 3 architecture and would provide a premium yet simple and calming customer experience. With this, TPEM is all set to unleash a new breed of EVs that will redefine the automobile space. This path breaking EV will be introduced to the market by 2025. (Image: Tata Motors)



2 / 5 The Pure EV GEN 3 Architecture offers a flexible design while boasting of next generation connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced performance and efficiency. (Image: Tata Motors)



3 / 5 This architecture is built with the use of next-gen materials, efficient electronic componentry and proprietary energy management strategies and algorithms for efficiency management. (Image: Tata Motors)



4 / 5 The battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability, in line with the infrastructure evolution, pumping a minimum 500 kms range in under 30 minutes. (Image: Tata Motors)