Ola’s electric bike concepts: A glimpse into the future of motorcycling

Ola reveals four electric bike concepts: Ola, the company that recently launched the affordable new Ola S1 X and the Gen 2 Ola S1 Pro, has also unveiled four electric motorcycle concepts. These include a cruiser, an ADV, a roadster and a futuristic sportbike called the Diamondhead. The company did not reveal any specs or details of these bikes, except for suggesting that they will be launched by the end of 2024. (Image: Olaelectric.com)

Design philosophy: The four electric bike concepts have a futuristic design language, with Ola’s head of design Ramkripa Ananthan stating that each one stands for the essence of the category in terms of its overall design silhouette and intended usage pattern. The bikes have LED lights, digital displays and chain or belt drive systems. (Image: Olaelectric.com)

Diamondhead - The most outlandish concept: The most striking concept is the Diamondhead, which has a look normally seen on concept motorcycles. It has a large dome-like windscreen, an LED strip headlamp, large clip-on handlebars and a shrouded digital display. The most unusual element is the huge swingarm at the front, which suggests that this bike uses a hub-centred steering system as opposed to a conventional fork setup.

Future of motorcycling: Ola’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that the Diamondhead will truly define the future of motorcycling and bring in an EV revolution in motorbiking. He said that it will be a generationally defining product and even 10 to 20 years from now, the whole world will remember it. He also said that it will define what supersports motorcycling is across the world. (Image: Olaelectric.com)

Other concepts - Cruiser, ADV and Roadster: The other three concepts are more conventional in their design, but still have some futuristic elements. The cruiser has a low-slung seat, a long wheelbase, a round headlamp and a large battery pack. The ADV has a tall stance, a beak-like front fender, knobby tyres and a luggage rack. The roadster has a naked look, with a muscular fuel tank, a single-sided swingarm and a dual exhaust. (Image: Olaelectric.com)

Launch timeline - End of 2024: Ola gave no suggestions about the timelines for all these bikes, apart from mentioning ‘End 2024’ in one of the presentation slides. That is perhaps when we will see the first of these motorcycles on the roads. Ola has not revealed any pricing or availability details for these bikes either. (Image: Olaelectric.com)