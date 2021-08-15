Ola launches S1, S1 Pro electric scooters with industry-leading range; check out specifications, pictures



1 / 8 Ola Electric's today launched its much-awaited e-scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro with industry-leading range and speed. The Ola S1 with a range of 121 km is priced at Rs 99,999, while the Ola S1 Pro, with a range of 181 km is priced at Rs 1,29,999. Prices are not including state government incentives, registration and insurance(Image: Mugdha Variyar)









2 / 8 Ola says it will make deliveries in more than 1000 cities across the country. Customers can start purchasing the scooter from September 8, while deliveries will start in October. While the company has plans to sell outside India as well, the deliveries will not start immediately. (Image: Ola Website)









3 / 8 Ola has also partnered with lenders to offer EMI's for the scooter starting from Rs 2,999 per month. (Image: Ola Website)









4 / 8 Further, the company says the vehicles will be the cheapest in the states of Gujarat, Delhi and Maharashtra because of the state subsidies.(Image: Mugdha Variyar)









5 / 8 Ola is also setting up charging stations and the company said there will be 5000 charging points in 100 cities. (Image: Ola Website)









6 / 8 Customers can book the bike online on olaelectric.com. It will also set up experience centres for test rides and bookings in the next 2-3 months. (Image: Ola Website)









7 / 8 The key features of the vehicles include automatic starting feature, voice recognition, user-based customisation etc.(Image: Mugdha Variyar)





