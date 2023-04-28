Breaking News
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsauto NewsFrom Ola scooters to cars – top 10 quotes from Bhavish Agarwal

From Ola scooters to cars – top 10 quotes from Bhavish Agarwal

From Ola scooters to cars – top 10 quotes from Bhavish Agarwal
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 6:54:01 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, the Ola founder also said that the industry would not require subsidies beyond a certain point. Here’s a look at the top 10 quotes from Bhavish Aggarwal during the exclusive chat.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11
Show More
Show More

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, India's top e-2 wheeler maker, has set himself an ambitious target — to make all two-wheelers in India electric by 2025. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, the Ola founder also said that the industry would not require subsidies beyond a certain point. Here’s a look at the top 10 quotes from Aggarwal during the exclusive chat. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 11
Show More
Show More

Aggarwal spoke about his vision of making all two-wheelers in India electric by the end of 2025. He admitted that this goal was a little aggressive but stated that it was something his company was striving for. “By the end of 2025, we can make all two-wheelers in India electric…It is a little aggressive. But that's what we are striving for. And to make that happen, we need to build the right products for India at the right cost structures and to bring the supply chains to India,” Agarwal said.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X