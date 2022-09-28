Festive season gets into top gear with these upcoming car launches in October

SUMMARY The festive season is in full swing and it is one of the most auspicious times for new purchases in India. With this in mind, top auto majors are launching their cars in the month of October. Here are the automobile releases we are expecting in the run-up to Diwali.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 | The Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 facelift is already available in the global markets but is expected to hit India soon. The five-seater premium SUV is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Jeep)

Kia Sonet CNG | South Korean automobile manufacturer Kia is all set to launch the CNG variant for its popular Sonet SUV in October. The car is expected to be priced around Rs 11-14 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image: Kia)

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid | The country’s biggest automobile manufacturer will be looking to expand its hybrid portfolio with the release of the Swift Hybrid hatchback. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Renault Triber Turbo | French OEM Renault will be launching the newest variant for its Triber MUV. The new Turbo trim for the vehicle is expected to be launched in October. (Image: Renault)

Tata Punch Turbo | The smallest SUV on offer from Tata Motors, Tata Punch will see the release of new trim in the coming month. (Image: Tata Motors)

Hyundai IONIQ 5 | Hyundai’s much-awaited electric offering, the IOQIQ 5, is expected to be launched in India in October. (Image: Hyundai)

Mercedes-Benz GLB | The five-seater SUV from the German luxury automaker is likely to hit Indian shores in the next four weeks at an estimated price of Rs 40 lakh.(Image: Mercedes-Benz)