New Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched; check out pictures and details



1 / 7 Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Wednesday launched its all-new much-awaited Royal Enfield Classic 350 at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 1.84 lakh. The bookings and deliveries will begin from today at 6 PM, (Image: Royal Enfield)









2 / 7 The Halcyon Series starts at Rs 1,93,123. The Classic Signal Series has been priced at Rs 2,04,367 whereas the Dark Series motorcycles will be selling at Rs 2,11,465. The Chrome model is the top variant with an ex-showroom price of Rs 2,15, 118. (Image: Royal Enfield)









3 / 7 The new Royal Enfield is powered by a 350 cc J-platform engine — the same as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The engine will deliver 20 bhp at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. (Image: Royal Enfield)









4 / 7 The company has already sold over 3 million 'Classics 350' models worldwide and the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is expected to carry forward the legacy. (Image: Royal Enfield)









5 / 7 Designed and developed by designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield's two technology centres, in India and the UK, special care has been paid to ensure a superlative ride experience on the all-new Classic 350, the company said. (Image: Royal Enfield)









6 / 7 The legacy of the Classic dates back to 1948 with the groundbreaking Royal Enfield Model G2, the first to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full production motorcycle. The model served as a strong design inspiration for the hugely popular Classic 500 and Classic 350 launched in 2008. (Image: Royal Enfield | text: PTI)





