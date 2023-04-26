New McLaren 750S unveiled; marque’s lightest series production supercar

SUMMARY
McLaren has introduced the 750S in both Coupe and Hardtop Convertible body styles. The new 750S is claimed as the lightest on a series production McLaren. The 750S rides on 10-spoke forged alloy wheels.
McLaren has introduced the 750S in both Coupe and Hardtop Convertible body styles.
The new 750S is claimed as the lightest on a series production McLaren. The 750S rides on 10-spoke forged alloy wheels.
Carbon fibre monocoque construction is core to low vehicle weight – 750S is lighter than 720S by 30kg and a dry weight of just 1,277kg.
Carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels ever fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren.
Carbon fibre upper structure and composite Retractable Hard Top (RHT) mean Spider is only 49kg heavier than the coupe.
Twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine produces 750PS and 800Nm; 7-speed transmission with revised ratios.
Performance: 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds; 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds.
The interior is even more driver-focused and sets new standards for engagement with displays and controls.
Newest generation of McLaren’s linked-hydraulic suspension – PCC III – debuts on 750S.
A brake upgrade is also available, combining ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna's system.
New vehicle-lift system operated by a single button raises front of the car in just four seconds.
TechLux and Performance interior themes offer full Nappa leather or Alcantara and Nappa leather materials.
Bookings for the McLaren 750S have now started, with the supercar offered with a starting price of $324,000 for the Coupe and $345,000 for the Spyder.