English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeNew McLaren 750S unveiled; marque’s lightest series production supercar News

New McLaren 750S unveiled; marque’s lightest series production supercar

New McLaren 750S unveiled; marque’s lightest series production supercar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Apr 26, 2023 5:11:51 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

McLaren has introduced the 750S in both Coupe and Hardtop Convertible body styles. The new 750S is claimed as the lightest on a series production McLaren. The 750S rides on 10-spoke forged alloy wheels.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 13
Show More
Show More

McLaren has introduced the 750S in both Coupe and Hardtop Convertible body styles.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 13
Show More
Show More

The new 750S is claimed as the lightest on a series production McLaren. The 750S rides on 10-spoke forged alloy wheels.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 13
Show More
Show More

Carbon fibre monocoque construction is core to low vehicle weight – 750S is lighter than 720S by 30kg and a dry weight of just 1,277kg.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 13
Show More
Show More

Carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels ever fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 13
Show More
Show More

Carbon fibre upper structure and composite Retractable Hard Top (RHT) mean Spider is only 49kg heavier than the coupe.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 13
Show More
Show More

Twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine produces 750PS and 800Nm; 7-speed transmission with revised ratios.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 13
Show More
Show More

Performance: 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds; 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 13
Show More
Show More

The interior is even more driver-focused and sets new standards for engagement with displays and controls.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 13
Show More
Show More

Newest generation of McLaren’s linked-hydraulic suspension – PCC III – debuts on 750S.

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 13
Show More
Show More

A brake upgrade is also available, combining ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the McLaren Senna's system.

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 13
Show More
Show More

New vehicle-lift system operated by a single button raises front of the car in just four seconds.

CNBCTV18
Image count12 / 13
Show More
Show More

TechLux and Performance interior themes offer full Nappa leather or Alcantara and Nappa leather materials.

CNBCTV18
Image count13 / 13
Show More
Show More

Bookings for the McLaren 750S have now started, with the supercar offered with a starting price of $324,000 for the Coupe and $345,000 for the Spyder.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X