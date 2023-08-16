New GNCAP crash tests: Top-rated cars and SUVs in India

SUMMARY The new Global NCAP crash test protocol has been in place for more than a year now. This protocol requires a vehicle to meet the standards for ESC, pedestrian protection, side-impact and seat belt reminder, in addition to scoring well in the crash tests, to get a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

1 / 13

The new Global NCAP crash test protocol has been in place for more than a year now. This protocol requires a vehicle to meet the standards for ESC, pedestrian protection, side-impact and seat belt reminder, in addition to scoring well in the crash tests, to get a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 13

Some of the Indian models that have undergone this protocol and their rankings are as follows: (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 13

Volkswagen Virtus: Among the safest car in India with 5 stars for both adult and child occupants. They scored 29.71 and 42.00 points respectively out of 34 and 49. (Image: Globalncap.org)

4 / 13

Skoda Kushaq: The same platform as the Virtus, they also got 5 stars for both adult and child occupants. They scored 29.64 and 42.00 points respectively. (Image: Globalncap.org)

5 / 13

Mahindra Scorpio N: The first Mahindra car to get 5 stars for adult occupant protection. It scored 29.25 points out of 34. However, it got only 3 stars for child occupant protection with 28.93 points. (Image: Globalncap.org)

6 / 13

Tata Punch: The smallest car to get 5 stars for adult occupant protection. It scored 16.45 points out of 17. It also got 4 stars for child occupant protection with 40.89 points. (Image: Globalncap.org)

7 / 13

Mahindra XUV300: The highest-scoring car in its category in adult occupant protection with 16.42 points out of 17. It got 5 stars for this category. It also got 4 stars for child occupant protection with 41.66 points. (Image: Globalncap.org)

8 / 13

Tata Altroz: The second-highest scoring car in its category in adult occupant protection with 16.13 points out of 17. It got 5 stars for this category. It got 3 stars for child occupant protection with 29.00 points. (Image: Globalncap.org)

9 / 13

Tata Nexon: The first Indian car to get a full 5-star rating from GNCAP. It scored 16.06 points out of 17 for adult occupant protection. It got 3 stars for child occupant protection with 25.00 points. (Image: Globalncap.org)

10 / 13

Mahindra XUV700: This Mahindra car received a full 5-star rating from GNCAP. It scored 16.03 points out of 17 for adult occupant protection. It also got 4 stars for child occupant protection with 41.66 points. (Image: Globalncap.org)

11 / 13

Toyota Urban Cruiser: A rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, it got 4 stars for adult occupant protection with 13.52 points. It also got 3 stars for child occupant protection with 36.68 points. (Image: Globalncap.org)

12 / 13

Mahindra Thar: The off-road SUV that got a makeover in a few years ago, got 4 stars for adult occupant protection with 12.52 points. It also got 4 stars for child occupant protection with 41.11 points. (Image: Globalncap.org)

13 / 13

Tata Tigor: The compact sedan that shares its platform with the Tiago, it got 4 stars for adult occupant protection with either ICE or EV variants. It scored either ICE -12.52 or EV -12 points out of 17. It got 3 stars for child occupant protection with either ICE or EV variants. It scored either ICE -34.15 or EV -32 points out of 49. (Image: Globalncap.org)