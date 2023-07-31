Most fuel-efficient petrol mid-size SUVs you can buy in India

SUMMARY The mid-size SUV segment is one of the most competitive and popular in India, and it has a variety of models with different engine and gearbox combinations. Here's a list of top ten petrol-powered mid-size SUVs and their average ARAI fuel economy figures.

If you are looking for a petrol-powered Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) that offers good fuel efficiency, you have plenty of options to choose from. The mid-size SUV segment is one of the most competitive and popular in India, and it has a variety of models with different engine and gearbox combinations. Below is a list of India’s top petrol-powered mid-size SUVs and their average ARAI fuel economy figures: (Image: Pixabay)

Honda Elevate: The Honda Elevate is a new SUV that will come soon. It has a 121hp petrol engine and two gearbox options. It can run 16.11 km for every litre of fuel. This is not very good compared to other SUVs. The price and the ARAI rating are not known yet.

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI: The Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI is an SUV with a 115hp turbo-petrol engine. It has a manual or an automatic gearbox. It also has a start/stop function to save fuel. It can run 16.83 km for every litre of fuel. This is the ARAI rating. (Image: Zac Hollis/ Twitter)

Hyundai Creta 1.5: The Hyundai Creta 1.5 is an SUV with a 115hp petrol engine. It has a manual or a CVT gearbox. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is not available anymore. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is not available yet. It can run 16.85 km for every litre of fuel. This is the ARAI rating.

Kia Seltos 1.5 turbo: The Kia Seltos 1.5 turbo is an SUV with a 160hp turbo-petrol engine. It is the most powerful engine in its class. It has an iMT or a DCT gearbox. It can run 17.8 km for every litre of fuel. This is better than the old 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI: The Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI is an SUV with a 150hp turbo-petrol engine. It has a manual or a DCT gearbox. It also has a start/stop function and cylinder deactivation technology to save fuel. It can run 17.83 km for every litre of fuel. This is the ARAI rating.

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 TSI: The Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 TSI is an SUV with the same engine and gearbox options as the Kushaq 1.5 TSI. It also has the same start/stop function and cylinder deactivation technology to save fuel. It can run 18.18 km for every litre of fuel. This is slightly better than the Kushaq.

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI: The Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI is an entry-level version of the Taigun SUV with the same engine and gearbox options as the Kushaq 1.0 TSI. It also has the same start/stop function to save fuel. It can run 18.23 km for every litre of fuel. This is much better than the Kushaq.

