CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeMost fuel efficient petrol mid size SUVs you can buy in India News

Most fuel-efficient petrol mid-size SUVs you can buy in India

Most fuel-efficient petrol mid-size SUVs you can buy in India
3 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 31, 2023 1:02:57 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The mid-size SUV segment is one of the most competitive and popular in India, and it has a variety of models with different engine and gearbox combinations. Here's a list of top ten petrol-powered mid-size SUVs and their average ARAI fuel economy figures.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 9

If you are looking for a petrol-powered Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) that offers good fuel efficiency, you have plenty of options to choose from. The mid-size SUV segment is one of the most competitive and popular in India, and it has a variety of models with different engine and gearbox combinations. Below is a list of India’s top petrol-powered mid-size SUVs and their average ARAI fuel economy figures: (Image: Pixabay)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 9

Honda Elevate: The Honda Elevate is a new SUV that will come soon. It has a 121hp petrol engine and two gearbox options. It can run 16.11 km for every litre of fuel. This is not very good compared to other SUVs. The price and the ARAI rating are not known yet.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 9

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI: The Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI is an SUV with a 115hp turbo-petrol engine. It has a manual or an automatic gearbox. It also has a start/stop function to save fuel. It can run 16.83 km for every litre of fuel. This is the ARAI rating. (Image: Zac Hollis/ Twitter)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 9

Hyundai Creta 1.5: The Hyundai Creta 1.5 is an SUV with a 115hp petrol engine. It has a manual or a CVT gearbox. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is not available anymore. The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is not available yet. It can run 16.85 km for every litre of fuel. This is the ARAI rating.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 9

Kia Seltos 1.5 turbo: The Kia Seltos 1.5 turbo is an SUV with a 160hp turbo-petrol engine. It is the most powerful engine in its class. It has an iMT or a DCT gearbox. It can run 17.8 km for every litre of fuel. This is better than the old 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 9

Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI: The Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI is an SUV with a 150hp turbo-petrol engine. It has a manual or a DCT gearbox. It also has a start/stop function and cylinder deactivation technology to save fuel. It can run 17.83 km for every litre of fuel. This is the ARAI rating.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 9

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 TSI: The Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 TSI is an SUV with the same engine and gearbox options as the Kushaq 1.5 TSI. It also has the same start/stop function and cylinder deactivation technology to save fuel. It can run 18.18 km for every litre of fuel. This is slightly better than the Kushaq.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 9

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI: The Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI is an entry-level version of the Taigun SUV with the same engine and gearbox options as the Kushaq 1.0 TSI. It also has the same start/stop function to save fuel. It can run 18.23 km for every litre of fuel. This is much better than the Kushaq.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 9

Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder 1.5 strong-hybrid: The Grand Vitara and Hyryder are the best SUVs for fuel efficiency. They have a 27.97 kmpl ARAI rating. They have a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor. They have an e-CVT gearbox. They can run on electric power only in some situations. This helps them save a lot of fuel.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X