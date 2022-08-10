Teaser: New MG Hector facelift sports diamond mesh grille — Check pictures

By CNBCTV18.com

MG Motor India moved a step closer to the launch of the much anticipated Next-Gen Hector as it released a teaser of the sports utility vehicle (SUV).

The front grille has given way to the Argyle Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille in the Next-Gen Hector. The bold design of the grille is crafted to connect with Hector’s signature DRLs, further amplifying its commanding presence, according to the carmaker.

Clicked at one of the petrol pumps in Gujarat some months back, some leaked images suggest many bold changes in the latest version. (Image: cruise_rider01 via Instagram)

The firm said the bold exterior of the Next-Gen Hector would be in harmony with its interior that is conceptualised to offer a cinematic and immersive experience, complemented by India's largest 14” HD Portrait Infotainment Screen. (Image: cruise_rider01 via Instagram)

Scheduled to be launched by the end of 2022, the Next-Gen MG Hector will be sold alongside the existing Hector (India’s first internet SUV), which continues to enjoy strong customer preference.