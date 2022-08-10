Teaser: New MG Hector facelift sports diamond mesh grille — Check pictures

[caption id="attachment_14429502" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] MG Motor India moved a step closer to the launch of the much anticipated Next-Gen Hector as it released a teaser of the sports utility vehicle (SUV).[/caption][caption id="attachment_14429562" align="aligncenter" width="882"] The front grille has given way to the Argyle Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille in the Next-Gen Hector. The bold design of the grille is crafted to connect with Hector’s signature DRLs, further amplifying its commanding presence, according to the carmaker.[/caption][caption id="attachment_14429922" align="aligncenter" width="706"] Clicked at one of the petrol pumps in Gujarat some months back, some leaked images suggest many bold changes in the latest version. (Image: cruise_rider01 via Instagram)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14429942" align="aligncenter" width="640"] The firm said the bold exterior of the Next-Gen Hector would be in harmony with its interior that is conceptualised to offer a cinematic and immersive experience, complemented by India's largest 14” HD Portrait Infotainment Screen. (Image: cruise_rider01 via Instagram)[/caption][caption id="attachment_14429962" align="aligncenter" width="850"] Scheduled to be launched by the end of 2022, the Next-Gen MG Hector will be sold alongside the existing Hector (India’s first internet SUV), which continues to enjoy strong customer preference.[/caption]