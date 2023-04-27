MG Comet EV review: India's most affordable EV with charging cost of Rs 519 per 1,000 kms

SUMMARY Comet EV was designed on the 'Big Inside, Compact Outside’ concept. Ultra-compact size, light steering and small turning radius make it perfect for crowded cities.

1 / 13

MG has launched the Comet EV in a single variant at an introductory price of Rs. Rs 7.98 lakh making it the most affordable EV in India.

2 / 13

The MG Comet EV’s battery pack capacity is 17.3 kWh which means that it will need around 17 units of electricity for a full charge. The approximate charging cost of Rs 519/month says MG Motor.

3 / 13

Comet EV was designed on the 'Big Inside, Compact Outside’ concept. Ultra-compact size, light steering and small turning radius make it perfect for crowded cities.

4 / 13

iSmart with 55+Connected Car Features, 100+ Voice Commands.

5 / 13

17.3kWh li-ion battery with Prismatic cells with a range of 230km. The real-world range should be 150 – 160 km which is enough for an urban commuter.

6 / 13

Adjustable drive modes and selectable re-gen braking are useful in various driving conditions.

7 / 13

The new car comes with a good-looking cabin that has adequate space for 4 people to drive around town.

8 / 13

Tech includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, connected car benefits and digital key sharing.

9 / 13

Good feature list for the price: LED headlamps, indirect TPMS, keyless entry, split folding rear seat, reverse parking camera with sensors, etc.

10 / 13

Not for people who want to do highway runs. This car is strictly for the city only as a 41bhp motor isn’t fun to drive. The top speed is limited to 80 km/h. (Image: Twitter.com/MGMotorIn)

11 / 13

Zero boot space with all the seats up. You’ll have to fold the rear seats if you want to carry any luggage.

12 / 13

No DC fast charging or even AC fast charging options. Just home charging is available which takes 7 hours for a full charge (10 – 80% in 5 hours).

13 / 13

Missing features like seat height adjustment (tall drivers would want to lower the seat), rear washer and wiper and spare wheel.