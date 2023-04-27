English
MG Comet EV review: India's most affordable EV with charging cost of Rs 519 per 1,000 kms

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 27, 2023

SUMMARY

Comet EV was designed on the 'Big Inside, Compact Outside’ concept. Ultra-compact size, light steering and small turning radius make it perfect for crowded cities.

MG has launched the Comet EV in a single variant at an introductory price of Rs. Rs 7.98 lakh making it the most affordable EV in India.

The MG Comet EV’s battery pack capacity is 17.3 kWh which means that it will need around 17 units of electricity for a full charge. The approximate charging cost of Rs 519/month says MG Motor.

Comet EV was designed on the 'Big Inside, Compact Outside’ concept. Ultra-compact size, light steering and small turning radius make it perfect for crowded cities.

iSmart with 55+Connected Car Features, 100+ Voice Commands.

17.3kWh li-ion battery with Prismatic cells with a range of 230km. The real-world range should be 150 – 160 km which is enough for an urban commuter.

Adjustable drive modes and selectable re-gen braking are useful in various driving conditions.

The new car comes with a good-looking cabin that has adequate space for 4 people to drive around town.

Tech includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, connected car benefits and digital key sharing.

Good feature list for the price: LED headlamps, indirect TPMS, keyless entry, split folding rear seat, reverse parking camera with sensors, etc.

Not for people who want to do highway runs. This car is strictly for the city only as a 41bhp motor isn’t fun to drive. The top speed is limited to 80 km/h. (Image: Twitter.com/MGMotorIn)

Zero boot space with all the seats up. You’ll have to fold the rear seats if you want to carry any luggage.

No DC fast charging or even AC fast charging options. Just home charging is available which takes 7 hours for a full charge (10 – 80% in 5 hours).

Missing features like seat height adjustment (tall drivers would want to lower the seat), rear washer and wiper and spare wheel.

