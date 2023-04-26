Breaking News
Mercedes Benz unveils sixth gen E Class; check details

Mercedes-Benz unveils sixth-gen E-Class; check details

Apr 26, 2023
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 26, 2023

SUMMARY

In terms of design, the 2024 E-Class sedan seems to borrow a lot of inspiration from its larger sibling, the S-Class. There is also plenty of chrome elements all around, adding to the luxury factor.

CNBCTV18
Image 1 / 11
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its sixth-generation E-Class as its last new combustion engine model.

CNBCTV18
Image 2 / 11
The new luxury sedan receives a substantial update over the outgoing model, including new features, tech, design and powertrain options.

CNBCTV18
Image 3 / 11
The standard wheelbase version of the E-Class is 20 mm longer than its predecessor, translating to better space in the interiors.

CNBCTV18
Image 4 / 11
In terms of design, the 2024 E-Class sedan seems to borrow a lot of inspiration from its larger sibling, the S-Class. There is also plenty of chrome elements all around, adding to the luxury factor.

CNBCTV18
Image 5 / 11
The latest E-Class also features flush-fitting door handles and an active radiator grille, which can close to reduce drag when cooling requirements are reduced. The drag coefficient of the car is 0.23Cd, which will ultimately help boost drive efficiency.

CNBCTV18
Image 6 / 11
Inside, the 2024 E-Class sedan gets a free-standing 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display. Customers can also opt for the new superscreen, which adds a display for the front-seat passengers.

CNBCTV18
Image 7 / 11
The infotainment unit comes integrated with the brand's MBUX system and features a host of connected tech. The car also has a selfie camera and access to apps and games, while also being able to stream videos.

CNBCTV18
Image 8 / 11
The latest E-Class, in terms of dimensions, has grown in every direction, resulting in more room inside. The boot capacity of the new sedan is 540 litres for combustion-engine models and 370 litres for PHEV cars.

CNBCTV18
Image 9 / 11
The 2024 E-Class comes with a choice of 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options, with either a mild-hybrid or a plug-in hybrid system, depending on the trim.

CNBCTV18
Image 10 / 11
While the mild-hybrid option provides an additional 23 BHP, the plug-in hybrid versions offer an electric-only range of 115 km.

CNBCTV18
Image 11 / 11
The new Mercedes E-Class include safety systems such as active blind-spot and brake assist along with automated valet parking. Airmatic air suspension with adjustable dampers is also included.

