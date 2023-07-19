Mercedes-Benz unveils new AMG GLC SUV with updated design, hybrid engine

SUMMARY Bookings for this SUV have already started for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh and the starting price is expected to be around Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will begin by late August.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new AMG GLC SUV, which features an updated design and improved interior technology. The SUV also boasts a powerful hybrid engine that delivers 680hp of performance.

Engine Options: Mercedes’ new 2023 AMG GLC is the latest offering from the German luxury car maker, which has replaced the old 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The new engine is derived from the AMG versions of the current C-Class models.

AMG GLC 43 4Matic: This is the entry-level model with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine producing 421hp and 499Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100kph in 4.8 seconds.

AMG GLC 63 S e-Performance: This is the flagship model with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine and a 204hp electric motor. It has a combined output of 680hp and 1020Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-100kph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 274kph.

Electrification: The hybrid system improves efficiency and allows the car to travel on electric-only power for up to 12km. The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 3.8kW.

Driving dynamics: The AMG GLC features four-wheel drive, AMG Dynamics, AMG Ride Control, sports braking system, active rear steering and AMG exhaust system as standard.

Exterior design: The AMG GLC has an AMG-specific radiator grille, sporty air intakes, chrome-plated trim element, diffuser, quad exhaust tips, roof spoiler and forged wheels. The AMG 63 S E has a matte black finish and yellow-painted brake callipers.

Interior design: The AMG GLC has black Nappa leather upholstery, yellow stitching and seatbelts, and a steering wheel with AMG buttons. The AMG Performance seats are optional.

India launch: Mercedes will launch the regular new-gen GLC SUV in India on August 9. Bookings for this SUV have already started for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh and the starting price is expected to be around Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will begin by late August.

Competition: The AMG GLC will compete with other performance-oriented SUVs such as the BMW X3 M, Audi SQ5 and Porsche Macan in the Indian market.

