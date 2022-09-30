Mercedes Benz launches first Made-in-India luxury EV today - Check features and expected price here

SUMMARY The company is already accepting bookings for the first locally-produced luxury electric vehicle (EV) in India Mercedes Benz EQS 580 at Rs 25 lakh

German auto giant Mercedes Benz is set to launch its first Made-in-India luxury EV, Mercedes Benz EQS 580, today at 2 pm. The company is already accepting bookings for the first locally-produced luxury electric vehicle (EV) in India at Rs 25 lakh. (Image: www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

The first unit of Mercedes Benz EQS 580 was rolled out from the Chakan factory assembly line in the presence of Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari

Following its launch, the Mercedes EQS 580 will join the ranks of EQC and the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 in the automaker’s EV portfolio. However, unlike the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 which came in as a CBU, the EQS 580 will be assembled in the auto giant’s Chakan, Pune, plant. (Image: www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

The Mercedes Benz EQS 580 is also India’s first ‘certified locally produced luxury EV’ as per the ARAI certificate received by the company on August 29 this year, The Times of India reported. Mercedes expects to see around 25 per cent of its total sales in India come from EV models in the next five years. (Image: www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 features | With a wheelbase of 3,210mm and measuring 5,216mm in length and 1,926mm in width, the upcoming EQS 580 is marginally smaller than the AMG variant. The EQS 580 EV will have a closed and blacked-out grille at the front with miniature stars, frameless doors, sharp LED headlamp units on either side and 19-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the car will have a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which will be an assimilation of three screens, including a passenger display, central infotainment, and instrument cluster. Apart from this, the interiors will have ambient lighting, a high-end Burmester sound system, and massage seats. (Image: www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

Battery | The luxury EV is likely to be powered by a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and a four-motor set-up with a motor on each axle. The car claims to have a range of around 750 km, which would make the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 the longest-ranged EV in the country. However, the real-world range is expected to remain lesser. (Image: www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

Powertrain | The latest Mercedes car is likely to develop 523 bhp and 856 Nm of torque. The car is expected to go from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, which is fractionally longer than the 3.5 seconds achieved by AMG EQS 53. (Image: www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

Expected price | Mercedes is expected to price the EV at around Rs 1.80 crore before taxes, Mint reported.(Image: www.mercedes-benz.co.in)