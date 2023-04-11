Mercedes-Benz India launches AMG GT 63 S E Performance, its most powerful production car ever

SUMMARY At the heart of the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Mercedes claims that the new AMG can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 316 km/h.

1 / 10

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO and Lance Bennett, VP Sales and Marketing launching Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance -- Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday launched its flagship four-door coupe, the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance for Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom).

2 / 10

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a big, brawny four-door with a long bonnet and a swooping roofline.

3 / 10

The car has an aggressive AMG face, a sleek rear fascia with slim LED headlights and a retractable spoiler. The flared wheel arches house massive dual-tone alloy wheels.

4 / 10

Inside, the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance comes with the brand's latest 3-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen setup featuring two 12.3-inch displays.

5 / 10

Besides the AMG-specific steering wheel, it also gets sports seats and sportier interior trim.

6 / 10

At the heart of the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The total output is 831 BHP and 1,470 Nm.

7 / 10

The car is equipped with a 6.1 kWh battery, which enables it to run in pure-EV mode for 12 km at up to 130 km/h.

8 / 10

Mercedes also claims that the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 316 km/h.

9 / 10

The company recently launched a fully equipped AMG Edition 1 that will be available for a limited period in select markets.

10 / 10

This limited-time Edition 1 ca comes with exclusive specifications and elements such as the MANUFAKTUR alpine grey uni paintwork, 21-inch AMG forged wheels in cross-spoke design and seat covers padded with exclusive AMG Nappa leather with contrasting red topstitching.