Mercedes-Benz GLC with mild-hybrid and 4Matic AWD launched in India – check price, features

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the second generation of its mid-size luxury SUV, the GLC, with a starting price of Rs 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new GLC comes with updated styling, new features, and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Design: The new GLC sports a larger grille with a more prominent three-pointed star logo and a single horizontal slat instead of two. The redesigned LED headlights are now connected to the grille. The profile remains similar to the outgoing model, but the 19-inch alloy wheels get a new design.

At the rear, the lights are now slimmer and are connected by a blacked-out bar on the tailgate. The bottom parts of the front and rear bumpers get a chrome finish and are styled to look like skid plates.

Features: Inside, the new GLC has a design similar to the new C-Class. It gets an 11.9-inch portrait-style touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The dashboard trim is inspired by the Maybach S-Class as it gets a pinstripe pattern. The infotainment and HVAC controls are now integrated into the touchscreen.

The SUV also gets some off-road features such as a virtual 'transparent bonnet' feature that uses the front camera to show what is underneath the SUV. The SUV can also increase the ground clearance by 20mm and also gets an off-road driving mode.

Other features include an air purifier, 360-degree camera, 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and heated front seats with memory function. Safety features include seven airbags, pre-safe and ADAS tech that includes blind spot assist, active lane keep assist, attention assist, active brake assist and active parking assist.

Powertrains: The second-gen GLC gets two powertrain options - a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 258hp and 400Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 197hp and 440Nm of torque. Both engines get a 9-speed automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system is standard across the range.

Also standard is a 48V mild-hybrid system, an integrated starter generator that helps the GLC produce an additional 23hp and up to 200Nm of torque.

Dimensions: Compared to the previous generation, the new GLC is 60mm longer at 4,716mm and has a 15mm longer wheelbase at 2,888mm. The new GLC is narrower by 4mm at 1,640mm, while the width remains the same at 1,890mm. The boot space has also increased by 70 litres and now measures 620 litres.

